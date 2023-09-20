Rahul Gandhi wrote to PM in June 2018 on women’s reservation bill

From just 15 women in the 389-member Constituent Assembly which drafted the Indian Constitution, the current Lok Sabha has the highest number of women since Independence, true.

The 78 women MPs, however, still constitute only 14 per cent of the total strength of the House.

In the first Lok Sabha elected in 1952, the number of women made up around 4.5 per cent of the House. Yet, it was actually higher than the number of women in the House of Commons in the United Kingdom and the House of Representatives in the United States, where women made up then just 3 and 2 per cent, respectively.

Since then, however, the number of women in the House of Commons has gone up to make up 34 per cent of the House, while in the US House of Representatives they now make up 28 per cent. India has clearly lagged behind, with just about 14 per cent women in the current Lok Sabha.