SP, RLD demand swift implementation of women's reservation bill

The Samajwadi Party and the Rashtriya Lok Dal have demanded that the provision for women’s reservation should be made applicable in the run-up to 2024 Lok Sabha elections and the assembly elections in five states scheduled to be held later this year.

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav accused the BJP led-NDA of starting the functioning of the new Parliament building with a ‘blatant lie’ in the form of women’s reservation bill.

“When everyone was aware that it would take years to implement this bill, then what got the BJP government to lie before the women of India by pushing this issue forward. The BJP government is neither in favour of census nor caste census. Without it, the bill cannot be implemented,” he said adding that if the intentions were clear, the provisions of the bill should be implemented soon.