Stalin, DMK leaders stage peace march to commemorate Karunanidhi's death anniversary

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin, his cabinet colleagues and DMK party leaders staged a peace march here on Monday to commemorate the fifth death anniversary of former Chief Minister M. Karunanidhi.

The peace rally started from the Karunanidhi statue at the Omandurar Estate complex till the Kalaignar Memorial in Marina Beach.

In a series of posts and videos on X, Stalin commemorated his late father and said: "I grew up watching you. Going about your policy. I will make your dreams come true."

All DMK leaders, ministers, MLAs and MPs and thousands of people turned up for the peace march.

Karunanidhi had served as the Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu for about two decades over five terms between 1969 and 2011.