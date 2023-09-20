Stalin dubs women's bill poll gimmick, asks why Centre didn't prioritise it like bills on Art 370, EWS

"Delimitation is like a Sword of Damocles hanging over the head of Tamil Nadu and south India. The political conspiracy to lower the political representation of south India must be outmanoeuvred." In a statement here, Stalin referred to delimitation and said that the effort to betray "politically vigilant Tamil Nadu" should be nipped in the bud...

The DMK president demanded to know why the Centre has not shown the same interest in passing the Women's Bill, the way it passed the bills to abrogate Article 370 and to bring in 10 per cent Economically Weaker Sections quota.

People would understand the BJP regime, which is trying to hoodwink them by bringing the bill now, a "political stunt," after being indifferent on the matter for the past nine years.

He said he welcomed the bill and urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to allay the apprehensions of south Indian people that nothing would go against their interests in the name of delimitation.