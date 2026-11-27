In a post on X, Stalin said the party’s position remained unchanged. Alongside protecting Tamil Nadu’s share, the DMK wants the existing proportions of Lok Sabha representation among states, based on the 1971 Census, to be frozen for another 25 years.

The Hindu reported that Stalin dismissed speculation that the DMK might soften its stand. He said the party had led efforts to draw attention to the risks of delimitation and pointed to a meeting in Chennai where political leaders from across the country called for a fair redrawing of constituencies.

DMK general secretary Duraimurugan said Stalin would chair a meeting of the party’s Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha members on Saturday morning at Anna Arivalayam, the DMK headquarters in Chennai.