Stalin seeks unfiltered feedback on DMK loss, says ‘do not hide anything from me’

DMK president M.K. Stalin has directed a 36-member internal review committee to conduct a frank and impartial assessment of the party’s disappointing Assembly election performance across all 234 constituencies in Tamil Nadu.

Addressing a consultative meeting with panel members on Saturday, Stalin stressed that the exercise should focus on uncovering the genuine reasons behind the electoral setback rather than shielding or targeting individuals within the party.

Calling for complete transparency, the DMK chief urged committee members to gather honest feedback from party workers and functionaries at the grassroots level and submit an accurate report to the leadership.

“Your responsibility is neither to protect anyone nor to target anyone,” Stalin told the panel, cautioning members against allowing personal loyalties or preconceived opinions to influence the findings.

He described the committee members as the “ears on the ground” for the party leadership and said the objective was to understand the political realities that led to the defeat and take corrective action based on facts rather than assumptions.

To ensure credibility in the review process, Stalin instructed members to conduct field consultations strictly in two-member teams and avoid individual interactions during the assessment exercise.