Stalin seeks unfiltered feedback on DMK loss, says ‘do not hide anything from me’
The DMK chief directed a 36-member internal review committee to conduct a frank and impartial assessment of the party’s disappointing Assembly election performance
DMK president M.K. Stalin has directed a 36-member internal review committee to conduct a frank and impartial assessment of the party’s disappointing Assembly election performance across all 234 constituencies in Tamil Nadu.
Addressing a consultative meeting with panel members on Saturday, Stalin stressed that the exercise should focus on uncovering the genuine reasons behind the electoral setback rather than shielding or targeting individuals within the party.
Calling for complete transparency, the DMK chief urged committee members to gather honest feedback from party workers and functionaries at the grassroots level and submit an accurate report to the leadership.
“Your responsibility is neither to protect anyone nor to target anyone,” Stalin told the panel, cautioning members against allowing personal loyalties or preconceived opinions to influence the findings.
He described the committee members as the “ears on the ground” for the party leadership and said the objective was to understand the political realities that led to the defeat and take corrective action based on facts rather than assumptions.
To ensure credibility in the review process, Stalin instructed members to conduct field consultations strictly in two-member teams and avoid individual interactions during the assessment exercise.
The DMK president also encouraged cadre to openly express grievances, dissatisfaction and criticism regarding the functioning of the party and the campaign.
In a notable remark, Stalin said even criticism directed at him personally should be included in the final report if it reflected genuine concerns within the organisation.
“Even if the criticism is against me as party leader, it must be recorded,” he said.
Drawing an analogy with medical treatment, Stalin remarked that doctors could prescribe the correct medicine only after identifying the exact illness.
“Doctors say nothing should be hidden from them. I am now in that position. Do not conceal anything from me,” he told the committee members.
Describing the proposed findings as a “scan report” for the DMK, Stalin emphasised that all observations and feedback collected during the process should remain confidential.
The panel has been asked to submit its final report by 5 June, after which the party leadership is expected to initiate organisational and political corrective measures based on the recommendations.
With IANS inputs