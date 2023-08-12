Stop being obsessed with me and misusing my name: Robert Vadra to Smriti Irani

Robert Vadra, husband of Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Friday, August 11, slammed Union Minister Srmtiti Irani saying she needs to stop being obsessed with him and misusing his name in Parliament and challenged her to give proof of her allegations against him.

In a Facebook post, Robert Vadra, who is son-in-law of former Congress president Sonia Gandhi said, “Smriti Irani ji, stop being obsessed with me and misusing my name, in Parliament. I challenge you to give proof or stop being fake, as you are…”

Targeting Irani, the businessman husband of the Congress leader said: “Your incapabilities can’t be hidden by pointing fingers at me, remember when you do, the rest of your fingers are pointing at you, with many more controversies linked to you and your family.”