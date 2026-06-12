Stop fighting the BJP with yesterday's tools: Rahul's message to INDIA bloc

Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi used this week's INDIA bloc meeting to deliver what may be his most consequential message to Opposition parties since the 2024 Lok Sabha elections: the BJP cannot be challenged using the same political methods that Opposition parties have relied upon for decades.

In an extraordinary speech to alliance leaders on Monday, 8 June, which he released publicly on Friday, 12 June, Gandhi argued that much of the Opposition has yet to recognise how fundamentally India's political landscape has changed. The challenge before the INDIA bloc, he suggested, is no longer simply electoral. It is existential.

Far from presenting a conventional strategy for the next election, Gandhi urged Opposition leaders to rethink the assumptions that have guided their politics for years. The central thrust of his speech was that traditional political instruments no longer function in the way they once did because the institutions that made electoral competition possible have been steadily brought under the influence of the BJP and the RSS.

"I am sorry to say that there is a confusion in this group. The confusion is that you — the SP, the TMC, the RJD, etc. — believe that the political instruments you have used so far will still work. These only worked when the Indian state provided a fair field for them to operate in. That field does not exist anymore," Gandhi said.