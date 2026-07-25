‘Students’ echo’ has reached the threshold of arrogant power, says Kharge

"India's 'students' echo' has finally reached the threshold of the arrogant power," Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge said on Saturday (July 25), hailing Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan's resignation as the triumph of a nationwide student movement that had demanded accountability over the NEET-UG paper leak controversy.

Describing the development as "the victory of truth and the defeat of Mr Modi's stubbornness", Kharge said millions of young people had forced the government to respond after taking to the streets across the country to demand reforms in the education system.

"This is the victory of our millions of youth who raised their voices on the streets across the country to fix the education system," he said. Kharge also termed it a victory for families who had lost their children during the agitation and for the united Opposition, which, he said, had stood with students from Parliament to the streets.

The Congress president, however, said the resignation did not mark the end of the movement. He demanded that Prime Minister Narendra Modi apologise to the country's young generation and take strict action against those responsible for the alleged use of lathis, batons and pellet guns against student protesters.

"Now it is Mr Modi's turn to apologise to our young generation and to take strict action against those who unleashed lathis, batons and pellet guns on them," Kharge said.

Congress general secretary and Wayanad MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra also welcomed Pradhan's resignation, calling it "an important day in the modern history of our nation" and describing it as a victory for thousands of students who had continued their protests despite repeated attempts to suppress their movement.

Addressing a felicitation programme for the Kalladi Rescue and Relief Teams in Kerala, Priyanka Gandhi said students had placed the country's future ahead of their own interests by standing up for their rights.

"Thousands of students across India have been protesting for their rights, putting the future of India and its youth ahead of themselves," she said.