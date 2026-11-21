There is an old saying in Uttar Pradesh, particularly in the Purvanchal and Awadh regions: चौबे गए थे छब्बे बनने, दुबे बनकर लौटे [Choubey went out hoping to become Chhabey, but returned as Dubey]. It describes a situation in which an attempt to be clever ends up producing the opposite result. Something similar appears to have happened with Sudhir Chaudhary, who, after working with several pro-establishment television channels, is now working with Doordarshan.

On 19 November 2026, Chaudhary conducted a live poll on social media platform X, the results of which may not have been what he expected. The question was straightforward: ‘If Yogi Adityanath and Akhilesh Yadav were to face each other directly in Ayodhya, who would win?’

Chaudhary may have expected a strong response in favour of Yogi, reinforcing the perception of the chief minister's popularity and the BJP's political standing in Ayodhya. The results, however, went in the opposite direction.

More than 200,000 people voted, with 66 per cent backing Akhilesh Yadav and 34 per cent choosing Yogi. The results soon became a subject of discussion and ridicule on social media. Chaudhary, for his part, acknowledged the outcome, tagging Akhilesh Yadav and congratulating him on “this splendid victory in Ayodhya”.

The episode presents an interesting irony. Journalism often seeks to interpret public sentiment and explain the political mood of the electorate. In this instance, however, a journalist's own poll produced a result that challenged the assumptions behind the question.

There is another aspect to the episode. Reports had earlier suggested that around Rs 15 crore a year was being proposed for Chaudhary's programme on Doordarshan. The amount was not his personal salary, but reportedly the proposed annual contract for the programme produced by a company associated with him. It is worth noting that a prominent face associated with a public broadcaster is now facing questions on social media over the outcome of his own poll.