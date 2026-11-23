SC directs ECI to expedite appeals by voters deleted during Bengal's SIR and prioritise municipal poll areas.

Court asks poll panel to expand tribunals and establish more accessible hearing centres across Kolkata.

CPI(M) and Congress welcome the directions, while TMC's Kalyan Banerjee questions their implementation.

The Supreme Court on Monday, 23 November directed the Election Commission of India (ECI) to expedite appeals filed by voters whose names were deleted from electoral rolls during the special intensive revision (SIR) in West Bengal, asking it to prioritise those affected in areas where municipal elections are due, particularly under the Kolkata Municipal Corporation.

The court also asked the poll panel to increase the number of appellate tribunals in consultation with the Calcutta High Court and ensure that appeals by voters facing exclusion are heard before objections against the inclusion of names in the rolls.

A bench comprising Chief Justice Surya Kant, and Justices Joymalya Bagchi and V. Mohana directed the ECI to prioritise appeals from constituencies where municipal elections are due and identify more accessible locations across Kolkata for the tribunals to function, allowing voters to approach them without difficulty.

More than 60 lakh entries were scrutinised during the SIR exercise in West Bengal. Following earlier directions from the Supreme Court, appellate tribunals comprising retired judges were set up to adjudicate appeals involving factual disputes over voter eligibility.

Currently, 17 retired judges are serving on the tribunals, though reports suggest they do not function every day. With a large number of appeals pending, concerns have mounted over delays, prompting calls for more judges and tribunals to ensure cases are disposed of swiftly.