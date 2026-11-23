SC directs ECI to fast-track SIR appeals ahead of Bengal civic polls
Court asks poll panel to expand tribunals, prioritise deleted voters and set up more accessible hearing centres across Kolkata
SC directs ECI to expedite appeals by voters deleted during Bengal's SIR and prioritise municipal poll areas.
Court asks poll panel to expand tribunals and establish more accessible hearing centres across Kolkata.
CPI(M) and Congress welcome the directions, while TMC's Kalyan Banerjee questions their implementation.
The Supreme Court on Monday, 23 November directed the Election Commission of India (ECI) to expedite appeals filed by voters whose names were deleted from electoral rolls during the special intensive revision (SIR) in West Bengal, asking it to prioritise those affected in areas where municipal elections are due, particularly under the Kolkata Municipal Corporation.
The court also asked the poll panel to increase the number of appellate tribunals in consultation with the Calcutta High Court and ensure that appeals by voters facing exclusion are heard before objections against the inclusion of names in the rolls.
A bench comprising Chief Justice Surya Kant, and Justices Joymalya Bagchi and V. Mohana directed the ECI to prioritise appeals from constituencies where municipal elections are due and identify more accessible locations across Kolkata for the tribunals to function, allowing voters to approach them without difficulty.
More than 60 lakh entries were scrutinised during the SIR exercise in West Bengal. Following earlier directions from the Supreme Court, appellate tribunals comprising retired judges were set up to adjudicate appeals involving factual disputes over voter eligibility.
Currently, 17 retired judges are serving on the tribunals, though reports suggest they do not function every day. With a large number of appeals pending, concerns have mounted over delays, prompting calls for more judges and tribunals to ensure cases are disposed of swiftly.
The court's latest directions drew mixed reactions from political parties, with the CPI(M) welcoming the intervention while alleging that the voter deletions were politically motivated. The Congress also welcomed the order, while the Mamata Banerjee faction of the Trinamool Congress (TMC) expressed scepticism over whether it would translate into action.
CPI(M), Congress welcome intervention
CPI(M) leader Md Salim welcomed the Supreme Court's directions but alleged that voter deletions were driven by political considerations.
"The first battle is exclusion versus inclusion. The government of the day, the Election Commission, the chief electoral officer and the BJP, because of the RSS's core agenda, have deleted lakhs of names on the basis of religion, region and political affiliation," he said.
Calling the exercise "absurd", Salim said the party had opposed the SIR from the outset, arguing that it could not be completed within such a short time. "We welcome the verdict. The Election Commission had bitten more than they could chew. We had always said from the beginning that this SIR process could not be completed in such a short time," he said.
He alleged that authorities had transferred lakhs of cases to tribunals without adequate preparation in a bid to complete the exercise quickly. "Just to save the executives and get the vote done, they sent the cases to the tribunal despite lakhs of pending cases. We are apprehensive that though the number of tribunals may be increased, the harassment of people will not end soon. The poor and the most vulnerable sections of society have suffered the most," Salim said.
He also demanded that names included after the 2002 SIR mapping be restored before further deletions, insisting that voters should be removed only after proper verification. "Names must only be deleted after a proper investigation," he said.
Veteran Congress leader Pradip Bhattacharya also welcomed the intervention, saying it would help genuine voters whose names had been removed. "We welcome the direction. Lakhs of people who are genuine residents and voters of India will benefit. It was completely unjustified to strike off lakhs of names from the SIR list," he said.
Bhattacharya called for independent scrutiny of the deleted names, arguing that such verification would establish that many of those excluded were eligible voters. "If the tribunals investigate all the deleted cases themselves, it will become clear that most of those whose names were removed are genuine voters," he said.
Referring to Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi's criticism of the ECI, Bhattacharya alleged that the poll panel had acted in a manner that favoured the BJP and said Gandhi had repeatedly demanded restoration of eligible voters' names.
He said the exclusion of lakhs of voters had undermined democracy and welcomed the Supreme Court's directions as a step towards addressing the issue. "Though increasing the number of tribunals may not solve the crisis immediately, a day will come when all eligible voters will be able to cast their votes," he said.
TMC MP Kalyan Banerjee remains sceptical
Senior TMC MP Kalyan Banerjee, however, questioned whether the Supreme Court's directions would lead to any meaningful action. "The Supreme Court says many things, but nothing happens. They also know that today no one cares about or respects their directions," he said.
He added that the party would not be satisfied until eligible voters whose names were deleted were restored to the electoral rolls. "We will only be satisfied when the names of all eligible voters are restored to the SIR list," Banerjee said.