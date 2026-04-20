Supreme Court issues notice on plea seeking curb on pre-election freebies

The Supreme Court on Monday issued notices to the Centre, the Election Commission of India (ECI) and the Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) on a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) seeking restrictions on the announcement of what it describes as “irrational freebies” by political parties ahead of elections.

A Bench comprising Chief Justice of India Surya Kant and Justice Joymalya Bagchi observed that the matter would be heard alongside a batch of pending petitions raising similar concerns. The case adds to an ongoing judicial examination of the broader issue of electoral inducements.

The petition, filed by advocate Narendra Goswami, seeks a declaration that the promise or distribution of freebies funded by public money constitutes “bribery” and a “corrupt practice” under the Representation of the People Act, 1951. It argues that such measures, often announced in the run-up to polls, undermine the integrity of free and fair elections.

Describing the issue in stark terms, the plea contends that unchecked electoral giveaways risk eroding democratic values by fostering what it calls a transactional relationship between voters and political parties. According to the petitioner, such practices amount to a “systemic” form of inducement that distorts electoral choice.

The petition further raises concerns over the fiscal sustainability of such schemes, claiming that governments increasingly rely on borrowing to finance them, thereby shifting the burden onto future generations. It calls for greater transparency by directing the ECI to require political parties to publish a “Fiscal Impact Statement” detailing the financial implications of their promises.