SC seeks Centre, Ladakh response on Wangchuk’s detention plea

The Supreme Court on Wednesday sought responses from the Centre and the Union Territory of Ladakh administration on an amended petition filed by Gitanjali Angmo, wife of Ladakh-based climate activist and education reformer Sonam Wangchuk, who has been detained under the NSA (National Security Act, 1980).

A bench of Justices Aravind Kumar and N.V. Anjaria took the amended habeas corpus petition on record and posted the matter for hearing on 24 November. The development marks a crucial phase in the legal battle over Wangchuk’s detention, which has triggered a wave of concern among civil society and environmental circles across the country.

The court’s order comes after it had, on 16 October, allowed Dr Angmo to amend her plea to directly challenge the grounds of detention relied upon by the Ladakh administration to justify Wangchuk’s arrest under the stringent NSA. In her amended petition, Dr Angmo calls the detention 'illegal” and “a calculated attempt to silence a respected citizen for espousing democratic and ecological causes.”

She asserts that the administration’s reliance on old and irrelevant materials, including what she describes as 'stale FIRs' and extraneous statements, reveals a clear misuse of preventive detention powers meant for genuine threats to national security.

The amended application, filed through advocate Sarvam Ritam Khare, meticulously dissects the grounds of detention, calling them “ex facie unsustainable in law.” It argues that the entire case against Wangchuk rests on five FIRs (First Information Reports), four of which either predate his detention by over a year or do not name him at all.

Dr Angmo contends that there is “no proximate, live, or rational nexus” between these FIRs and Wangchuk’s preventive detention in September 2025.

According to the petition, three of the five FIRs were registered in 2024, long before the current agitation in Ladakh. These FIRs, the plea says, make no mention of Wangchuk or any allegation linking him to acts prejudicial to public order.