Suspension period of 7 opposition MLAs in Goa reduced to 24 hours from 2 days

The suspension period of all seven opposition MLAs in Goa was on Monday reduced to 24 hours from the earlier two days by Assembly Speaker Ramesh Tawadkar.

They were suspended from the House during the day after they protested and created a ruckus on the floor of the House over Manipur violence.

Tawadkar said the suspension period had been reduced from two days to 24 hours, which meant the seven opposition MLAs can attend the House from 12:30pm on Tuesday.

He said the opposition members along with some senior colleagues of their parties had approached him with a request to curtail the session.