Suvendu Adhikari aide murder: Politics moving faster than the evidence

Suvendu Adhikari has linked the murder of his former aide Chandranath Rath to the ‘bhaipo gang’, alleging Rs 2 crore was spent on the killing

TMC and Left leaders have challenged the claim, asking why the alleged evidence has not been acted upon despite a CBI investigation

The CBI chargesheet names 11 accused and describes an alleged multi-state contract-killing plot, but the publicly reported findings do not establish a link to Abhishek Banerjee

Politics has moved rapidly into the murder of Chandranath Rath, former personal assistant to West Bengal chief minister Suvendu Adhikari, even as the investigation into the killing has produced a more complicated picture.

Adhikari on Tuesday, 15 September linked the murder to the ‘bhaipo (nephew) gang’ — a term commonly used by BJP leaders to refer to Trinamool Congress (TMC) national general secretary and former chief minister Mamata's Banerjee's nephew Abhishek Banerjee and his associates — and alleged that Rs 2 crore had been spent on the killing.

The allegation came on the same day Adhikari accompanied Rath's mother Hasirani Rath as she filed her nomination as BJP candidate for the Nandigram Assembly by-election. The BJP's decision to field the mother of the murdered aide has put the case at the centre of the bypoll campaign.

But the Opposition has immediately questioned why the alleged political link has not emerged from the CBI investigation already underway. TMC MLA Kunal Ghosh, associated with the Kalighat TMC camp (a reference to Mamata Banerjee's Kalighat residence), questioned why the mystery surrounding Rath's death remained unresolved despite a Central agency investigating the case.