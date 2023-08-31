Stalin to launch podcast series in attempt to boost INDIA bloc

Aiming to extend strong support to the Opposition INDIA alliance in taking on the BJP, Tamil Nadu chief minister MK Stalin on Thursday said he would address the nation through a podcast series 'Speaking for India'.

Stating that he was compelled to speak for India, the Chief Minister, who is the president of DMK, said the 2024 Lok Sabha elections will mark the end of BJP rule in the country. The DMK is a constituent of the INDIA grouping.

"Recently, I started a question and answer session: Ungalil Oruvan (one among you) to share my views. The DMK is turning 75 and is the third major party in Parliament. It was nurtured by iconic leaders like (former chief ministers) CN Annadurai and M Karunanidhi, who created a deep impact," Stalin said in a post on X (formerly Twitter) with the caption: "Awakening India's tomorrow, A Southern Voice Speaks for India".