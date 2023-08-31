Stalin to launch podcast series in attempt to boost INDIA bloc
As part of the Opposition's fight against the BJP, Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin's podcast will feature 'a southern voice' speaking for India
Aiming to extend strong support to the Opposition INDIA alliance in taking on the BJP, Tamil Nadu chief minister MK Stalin on Thursday said he would address the nation through a podcast series 'Speaking for India'.
Stating that he was compelled to speak for India, the Chief Minister, who is the president of DMK, said the 2024 Lok Sabha elections will mark the end of BJP rule in the country. The DMK is a constituent of the INDIA grouping.
"Recently, I started a question and answer session: Ungalil Oruvan (one among you) to share my views. The DMK is turning 75 and is the third major party in Parliament. It was nurtured by iconic leaders like (former chief ministers) CN Annadurai and M Karunanidhi, who created a deep impact," Stalin said in a post on X (formerly Twitter) with the caption: "Awakening India's tomorrow, A Southern Voice Speaks for India".
"We are forced to speak for India. I am going to speak through an audio series about how the BJP regime, which will end in 2024, is destroying India and how we want to build an egalitarian and fraternal India in the future," he said.
"Shall we name it as Speaking for India? Wait for this voice from the south!" he said in the video post.
The video comes on the day that all parties who are part of the opposition alliance are meeting in Mumbai to discuss INDIA's strategy to take on the BJP in the Lok Sabha elections due next year, and the inclusion of new allies.
