Thalapathy Vijay meets fan club leaders to form political strategy

Tamil super star Thalapathy Vijay met the leaders of his fan club from across Tamil Nadu in Chennai over the past two days to get grassroot inputs before his political foray. After Vijay felicitated toppers in 10th and 12th classes from each of the 234 assembly constituencies, speculations are rife that he would be plunging into politics soon.

However, sources in the Thalapathi Vijay Makkal Iyyakam (TVMI), the fan group of Vijay told IANS that the super star has not made up his mind regarding the exact timing for his political entry. Sources said that he has been using the services of opinion pollsters and former beaureucrats and some political leaders to get a feel of the politics in the state.

The reason, behind Vijay planning a political entry at this moment, is the vacuum in Tamil politics after the demise of towering leaders and former Chief Ministers of the state, M. Karunanidhi and J. Jayalalithaa.

The backing out of Tamil mega star, Rajanikanth from a political entry after much publicity is also a reason for Vijay contemplating such a move.