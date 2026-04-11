Tejashwi Yadav accuses JD(U) leaders of conspiring with BJP to oust Nitish Kumar

Tejashwi Yadav, Leader of the Opposition in the Bihar Legislative Assembly, on Saturday alleged that senior leaders of the Janata Dal (United) conspired with the Bharatiya Janata Party to force Chief Minister Nitish Kumar to step down.

Yadav claimed that fear of central investigative agencies such as the Central Bureau of Investigation and the Enforcement Directorate had led JD(U) leaders to compromise, resulting in what he described as a political plot against Kumar.

Addressing the media, the Rashtriya Janata Dal leader said the decision for Kumar’s resignation had been taken much earlier, during the Assembly elections, but was deliberately kept hidden. He asserted that the development was not in line with the Chief Minister’s own wishes.

The Hindu reported that Yadav further warned that the BJP could eventually absorb the JD(U), questioning the future of the regional party within the alliance.

He also argued that any new Chief Minister would lack a popular mandate, claiming that voters had supported the alliance in Kumar’s name. He declined to comment on the possible role of Kumar’s son, Nishant Kumar, in the next government.

Criticising the ruling National Democratic Alliance, Yadav accused its leaders of prioritising power struggles over public welfare. He alleged that Bihar was facing a “constitutional crisis”, citing rising crime, corruption and what he described as administrative inaction.