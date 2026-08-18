Tejashwi Yadav to lead RJD march over student issues and Siwan firing

The Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) will hold a ‘Lok Bhawan March’ in Patna on 19 August to protest against the Bihar government over a range of student and youth-related concerns, including paper leaks, unemployment, recruitment irregularities and the alleged firing of an AK-47 by a police constable during a demonstration in Siwan.

Leader of Opposition Tejashwi Yadav has announced that the march will begin at 11 am from the RJD’s state headquarters and proceed towards Lok Bhawan. Party MPs, MLAs, MLCs, workers and supporters are expected to participate.

Posters publicising the demonstration have appeared across the state capital, including outside the RJD headquarters, as the party steps up its campaign against the Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary-led government.

RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav, in a post on X, accused the government of failing to address the concerns of students and young people. He cited repeated paper leaks, problems in the education system, alleged discrimination in recruitment and the shortage of employment opportunities among the principal causes of discontent.