The Battle for India, v. 2024

It is quite apt and poignant too that the Indian National Congress should choose Nagpur to launch India’s second freedom movement on 28 December.

It was in December 1920 that its Nagpur session gave the freedom movement a decisive turn, endorsing Mahatma Gandhi’s bid for poorna swaraj or complete self-governance over Tilak’s swaraj through accommodation with the British. It called for the inclusion of Muslims in the struggle for Independence, and for its members to give up all trade activities with the British, as well as any titles conferred upon them.

It was at this historic session that the staunchest devotee of Tilak, K.B. Hedgewar, a member of the Congress Seva Dal, broke away from the party as he did not agree with the inclusive and secular politics of Mahatma Gandhi and Jawaharlal Nehru.

Five years later, Hedgewar set up the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh. Few people know that he struggled to find a name that would be akin to the Congress Seva Dal’s and that he built the RSS cadres on copycat lines.

It is quite a different matter that almost a century later, the original Seva Dal has retreated even as its imitation rules the roost in the nation.