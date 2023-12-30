Can a 138-year-old Congress revitalise the idea of India from the grassroots?

It was surely a creative and bold political initiative to hold a magnificent mega rally in Nagpur to celebrate the 139th foundation day of the grand old party, the Indian National Congress. And it turned out to be a great success, demolishing detractors who had argued that Nagpur was an inappropriate choice.



The party’s first ever convention when it was founded, in the year 1885, was held in Bombay (now Mumbai).

Its centenary celebrations too were held in Mumbai, a year after the assassination of Indira Gandhi. At the time, Rajiv Gandhi had made some historic observations and tried to change the course of Indian politics and of the party. He said that the party had been infiltrated by dalals (power brokers), contractors, wheeler-dealers and thugs—in sharp contrast to the Congress' proud legacy in the freedom movement, a departure from Gandhiji’s philosophy of austere living and selfless service.



Indeed, Rajiv Gandhi inaugurated the 21st century by saying that the party must prepare in the coming decades for a new era. As a follow-up to that future he visualised, he began to promote research in the sciences and sanctioned more funding towards such missions—a callback to the Nehruvian era in the early days of independent India as well. Rajiv Gandhi also created technology missions, of which Sam Pitroda would become the face.

Now, the Indian National Congress is 40 years older—and history stands on its head.