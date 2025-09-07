‘The beginning of another mass movement’

RJD Member of Parliament and former Bihar agriculture minister Sudhakar Singh is known for straight talk and a straight spine. He spoke to Vishwadeepak about the recently concluded Voter Adhikar Yatra — its aim, impact and success on the ground in energising the public and creating a new synergy between the alliance partners of the INDIA bloc, with leaders and workers walking shoulder to shoulder. Excerpts:

After 16 days on the road, what has the Voter Adhikar Yatra achieved?

Its primary objective was to generate public awareness about the complicity and collusion between the Election Commission and the BJP–RSS. We also wanted to signal that we would not allow vote chori, and alert citizens about why it is important to have and exercise their constitutional right to franchise.

The idea was to mobilise the people to ensure that not a single voter is left out from the electoral rolls. To that extent, the yatra has been successful. The slogan ‘vote chor, gaddi chhor’ has resonated with the people. That was evident from the crowds en route — lakhs of people joined the yatra of their own accord.

We believe the original plan (of the ECI) was to disenfranchise 1.5 crore people through the SIR, but because of the yatra, they had to stop at 65 lakh.

Vote theft was linked to employment and the importance of sustaining democracy. Elections will come and go (as will politicians) but this is a fight to protect people’s fundamental rights. Bihar will teach the Election Commission and the Union government a valuable lesson.