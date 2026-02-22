The importance of being Gurinder Singh Dhillon

In a state where religion and politics have long shared a porous boundary, recent developments around Gurinder Singh Dhillon have sparked intense debate. The spiritual head of the influential Radha Soami Satsang Beas — widely known to his followers simply as ‘Baba’ — appears to have stepped into Punjab’s political theatre in a manner unprecedented for a dera chief.

The immediate trigger was Dhillon’s visit to meet jailed senior Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) leader Bikram Singh Majithia, who has been embroiled in legal battles over a disproportionate assets case (he is also facing drug-related charges).

After the meeting (on 1 February), Dhillon publicly declared Majithia to be innocent. Whether that assessment was legally sound or not is beside the point. In a politically charged Punjab, such a statement from the head of the state’s largest dera amounted to a clear political signal — one widely interpreted as a rebuke to the ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government.

Dhillon’s political visibility did not end there. On 10 February, he joined state governor Gulab Chand Kataria at an anti-drug awareness foot march in Ferozepur. Sharing the stage were SAD president Sukhbir Singh Badal and Punjab BJP’s acting chief Ashwani Sharma. The optics were striking: a spiritual leader walking alongside leaders of rival political parties united in their opposition to the AAP.

A closed-door meeting during the event fuelled further speculation. Political circles buzzed with rumours that Dhillon was playing facilitator in reviving a potential SAD-BJP alliance to counter AAP and Congress. Observers described his role as that of a ‘bridge’ — someone capable of fostering cross-party cooperation on ostensibly social issues such as drug de-addiction, but with unmistakable political undertones.