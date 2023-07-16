The Politics and Business of Indian Cricket

Writing in The Telegraph in April 2021, veteran sports writer Sharda Ugra had reflected, ‘Given that India will be hosting the 2023 ICC World Cup, where else could its finals be held but in Ahmedabad? Perhaps even the semi-finals. That’s not a snide dig but an informed punt.’

Two years later, her informed ‘bet’ turned out to be bang on target as the BCCI unveiled the schedule for the ICC World Cup 2023.

Ahmedabad will not only host the tournament opener on October 5, between defending champions England and runners-up New Zealand, but also the grand finale on November 19. It will also host the big India–Pakistan match scheduled for October 15, the England versus Australia match on November 4 and the South Africa versus Afghanistan match on November 10.

“Ahmedabad is becoming the new cricket capital of the country, but could a match or two not have been allotted to Kerala?” tweeted Congress MP Shashi Tharoor, “Disappointed to see that Thiruvananthapuram’s sports hub, hailed by many as the best cricket stadium in India, is missing from the World Cup fixture list.”