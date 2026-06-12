Kirti Azad points to Nishikant Dubey, repeats 'Operation Lotus' has failed

As the Trinamool Congress battles a widening rebellion within its parliamentary ranks, senior party MP Kirti Azad has sought to turn attention towards BJP MP Nishikant Dubey, arguing that recent political developments point to a continuing effort to engineer defections from Mamata Banerjee's party.

The immediate trigger was the resignation of Rajya Sabha MP Prakash Chik Baraik, who became the third TMC parliamentarian this week to quit both the party and the Upper House after Sukhendu Sekhar Ray and Sushmita Dev. Shortly after his resignation, Baraik addressed the media outside Dubey's Delhi residence, a detail that Azad seized upon as part of what he described as a broader political pattern.

In a post on X, Azad alleged that 'Operation Lotus under the guidance of Amit Shah' was underway. Referring to Baraik's appearance outside Dubey's residence, he wrote: 'Prakash Barik, who resigned as Rajya Sabha member gave his press bite in front of late Nehru's lover's house, Mr Nishikant Dubey.'

However, Azad's focus on Dubey is tied to a larger argument he has been making since the rebellion erupted. The veteran TMC leader has consistently disputed claims by dissident leaders that around 20 TMC Lok Sabha MPs are prepared to back the NDA or support a split in the parliamentary party. He has described circulated lists of supporters as unreliable and questioned why no definitive proof of such backing has emerged publicly.

According to Azad, the inability to demonstrate those numbers has transformed the exercise into a matter of political prestige for the BJP leadership.