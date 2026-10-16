TMC row: Mamata camp claims police push to collect affidavits for rival camp

In her email to the chief secretary, Sen claimed that district magistrates had informally instructed stamp-paper vendors to supply around 25,000 stamp papers to local police stations. “Such an instruction is entirely illegal,” she wrote, alleging that the arrangement was intended to help the Ritabrata-led faction.

In separate letters, Sen alleged that police station chiefs had been instructed to collect more than 1,100 affidavits each, including from people who were not TMC members. She accused police officers of using their influence to obtain signatures in support of the rival faction.

However, the allegations have been strongly rejected by the other side. Ritabrata Banerjee said the Mamata-led faction was making accusations because it could not gather the necessary documents. “They know they cannot submit any documentation to the Election Commission, which is why they are making such claims,” he said. He demanded proof and an apology, adding that he had consulted lawyers.

Arup Roy, another leader of the Ritabrata faction, also denied police involvement. “We are a political entity; why would the police assist us in our internal party affairs?” he asked, insisting that the faction’s own workers were collecting the affidavits.

The BJP has likewise denied any role in the dispute. Party spokesperson Sayantan Basu said the conflict reflected internal divisions within the TMC. “The BJP government and the party have absolutely no role in this internal conflict,” he said.

The affidavits are required by the ECI to determine which faction has the legitimate claim to the Trinamool name and symbol. Following the split between the factions led by Mamata Banerjee and Ritabrata Banerjee, both sides have been asked to submit affidavits from their organisational leaders and elected representatives declaring which faction they support. These documents will help the Commission assess each faction’s organisational strength and determine which one should be recognised as the 'real Trinamool'.

The dispute follows the Supreme Court’s 28 September directive giving both factions four weeks to submit relevant documents and affidavits. The court asked the ECI to reach a final decision on the party’s name and symbol within the prescribed period.

Both factions have been directed to submit their evidence by 26 October. The Commission has scheduled a joint hearing for 30 October at 3.30 pm at its headquarters, Nirvachan Sadan, in New Delhi. Previously, the two sides had been heard separately.