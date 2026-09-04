Tribal students fighting for their identity and existence, says Rahul Gandhi
Lok Sabha LoP pledges support after meeting Maharashtra students protesting over education, employment, hostels and food
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Friday said the struggle of tribal students in Maharashtra extended beyond demands concerning education, employment, accommodation and food to the protection of their existence and Adivasi identity.
The Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha made the remarks while sharing a video on X of his interaction with tribal students during his visit to Nashik on Wednesday.
“‘We are Adivasis; RSS-BJP want to turn us into Vanvasis.’ The fight of tribal students from Nashik and Maharashtra is not just for education, employment, hostels, and food — it’s also for their existence and Adivasi identity,” Gandhi said in a Hindi post accompanying the video.
He praised the students for standing firm against the Maharashtra government, raising their demands and securing what he described as a victory.
Gandhi said he had assured the students that he and the Congress would support them in every struggle for their rights.
During his Nashik visit, Gandhi met a delegation of tribal students, including some who had undertaken a hunger strike to press the authorities to address their concerns.
The students had been protesting over several issues, including the condition of ashram schools established for tribal communities, as well as access to employment, hostels and adequate food.
Following the meeting on Wednesday, Gandhi had said education was a fundamental right rather than a privilege.
“Education is not a privilege — it is the right of every student in India,” he said.
Gandhi said he had listened closely to the students’ grievances and demands, adding that every student was entitled to a respectful, safe and supportive environment in which to study.
“Students from marginalised communities should not face neglect from the system; they need its support and every possible assistance,” he said.
With PTI inputs