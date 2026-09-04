Tribal students fighting for their identity and existence, says Rahul Gandhi

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Friday said the struggle of tribal students in Maharashtra extended beyond demands concerning education, employment, accommodation and food to the protection of their existence and Adivasi identity.

The Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha made the remarks while sharing a video on X of his interaction with tribal students during his visit to Nashik on Wednesday.

“‘We are Adivasis; RSS-BJP want to turn us into Vanvasis.’ The fight of tribal students from Nashik and Maharashtra is not just for education, employment, hostels, and food — it’s also for their existence and Adivasi identity,” Gandhi said in a Hindi post accompanying the video.

He praised the students for standing firm against the Maharashtra government, raising their demands and securing what he described as a victory.

Gandhi said he had assured the students that he and the Congress would support them in every struggle for their rights.