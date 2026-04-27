TMC moves court against ECI police observer over alleged ‘secret’ BJP meet

A major controversy has broken out just before the final phase of voting in the West Bengal assembly elections 2026 with the Trinamool Congress (TMC) filing a writ petition in the Calcutta High Court. The petition accused IPS officer Parmar Smith Parshottamdas, a police observer appointed by the Election Commission of India (ECI), of holding a closed-door meeting with BJP candidate Gaur Ghosh from Magrahat West.

The drama started with CCTV footage from 20 April at the Sagarika Tourist Lodge in Diamond Harbour. TMC claims the video shows Parshottamdas staying there instead of his official residence at the IPS Mess in Alipore. They say he met Ghosh behind closed doors that night.

The party called this a clear violation of rules meant to keep elections fair. "Such collusion erodes voter trust," their petition states. They demand the court investigate why the officer chose that lodge and why the BJP candidate was there.

TMC leader Abhishek Banerjee speaking during a roadshow in Falta on Sunday. "They thought they could sneak around in secret meetings, but I'm everywhere—in every breath of air, every leaf in Diamond Harbour," he said. "I'll drag this Police Observer to court."

True to his word, TMC lawyers filed the case on Monday. This is rare—directly challenging an ECI observer with unverified footage. Everyone waits for the High Court's orders and any ECI response.