Trinamool hails SC stance on governors, says post should be abolished

Commending the recent Supreme Court judgment that governors cannot indefinitely withhold bills without action, the Trinamool Congress (TMC) has labelled it a "lesson for the BJP-appointed governors" and called for the abolition of the post, asserting that it is time to terminate its existence.

Governors cannot be at liberty to keep bills pending indefinitely without any action, the Supreme Court said, while emphasising that the unelected head of the state is entrusted with Constitutional powers that cannot be used to thwart the normal course of lawmaking by state legislatures.

Observing that unbridled discretion to the governor would "virtually veto the functioning of the legislative domain by a duly elected legislature", a bench comprising Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud, and justices JB Pardiwala and Manoj Misra said such a course of action would be contrary to fundamental principles of a Constitutional democracy based on a Parliamentary pattern of governance.