TVK chief announces Rs 20 lakh compensation for families of stampede victims
The incident has claimed over 30 lives and left several others injured, leaving the community in shock
Actor-turned-politician Vijay, president of the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK), announced on Sunday, 28 September, that financial assistance would be provided to the families affected by the tragic stampede at his party’s rally in Karur on 27 September. The incident has claimed over 30 lives and left several others injured, leaving the community in shock.
In a heartfelt message posted on social media, Vijay expressed his deep anguish over the tragedy, stating: “It is not a huge amount for the loss you have suffered. I know your loss cannot be replaced. It is an irreparable loss. However, it is my duty to stand next to you in this hour and share your grief.”
He announced that Rs 20 lakh would be given to the families of the deceased, while Rs 2 lakh would be provided to those injured in the incident.
Vijay extended his condolences to the bereaved families and said he would personally pray for the speedy recovery of the injured. He also assured that TVK party workers would provide all possible support to those undergoing treatment in hospitals, emphasising the party’s commitment to stand by the victims and their families during this difficult time.
The Karur stampede, which occurred during a public meeting of the TVK, had drawn tens of thousands of supporters, leading to overcrowding and chaos when the actor-politician arrived late at the venue. The tragedy has prompted widespread grief across Tamil Nadu and sparked discussions about crowd management and safety at political rallies.
Local authorities and party leaders are now coordinating relief measures, ensuring that compensation is delivered promptly and that families receive support for medical and logistical needs.
With PTI inputs
