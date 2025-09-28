TVK chief announces Rs 20 lakh compensation for families of stampede victims

Actor-turned-politician Vijay, president of the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK), announced on Sunday, 28 September, that financial assistance would be provided to the families affected by the tragic stampede at his party’s rally in Karur on 27 September. The incident has claimed over 30 lives and left several others injured, leaving the community in shock.

In a heartfelt message posted on social media, Vijay expressed his deep anguish over the tragedy, stating: “It is not a huge amount for the loss you have suffered. I know your loss cannot be replaced. It is an irreparable loss. However, it is my duty to stand next to you in this hour and share your grief.”

He announced that Rs 20 lakh would be given to the families of the deceased, while Rs 2 lakh would be provided to those injured in the incident.