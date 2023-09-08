Two gods, two stairways, four donation boxes

Donation boxes for two different gods, serving two different groups, are placed near their individual places of worship— one near the caves and one inside the temple. A third one belongs to the Bajrang Dal and sits in the courtyard. The funds from this box are used for the Tuesday bhandara, a feast for the devout.

And there is yet another box at the foothills, closer to the village, collections from which help the Adivasis buy materials and offerings for the puja.

“This is a fully Adivasi area. There were no pundits in Anjan before,” says 42-year-old former village head Ranjay Oraon, addressing my curiosity about the unusual worship arrangements at this religious spot. “It is only recently that pundits from Benaras have come to this area. Oraon Adivasis here have been worshipping the nature goddess Anjani for years, but we never knew that Anjani was related to Hanuman,” he says.

“The pundits came and popularised the idea that Anjani was in fact Hanuman’s mother,” Ranjay says. “Anjan was then declared the sacred birthplace of Hanuman. And before one could understand anything, a Hanuman temple came up right on top of the hill and the place was declared Anjan Dham.”

The Adivasis had not asked for a temple, he informs me; that was the initiative of a sub-divisional officer. Jharkhand was then a part of Bihar.

Kedarnath Pandey, the pundit at the Hanuman temple in Anjan, has an interesting story attached to how the temple was established. “My grandfather Maniknath Pandey had a vision in his dream, where he saw the birth of Hanuman in one of the caves on this mountain,” says the 46-year-old pundit, who belongs to one of the only two pundit families in the village, both managing the affairs of the temple.

He says that from that time onwards, his grandfather started going up the hill, praying and reading the Ramayana. He tells us the story he heard from his grandfather. “Anjana was the daughter of Sage Gautam and his wife Ahalya. She was cursed and had come to this unknown mountain. The place got its name from her—Anjana hill. She was a devotee of Shiva. One day Shiva appeared in front of her as a mendicant and breathed a mantra in her ear to relieve her of a curse. It was because of the power of the mantra that Hanuman was born through her thighs and not through her womb.”