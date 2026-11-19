The court ruled that while immunity covered his actions as prime minister, allegations relating to his tenure as finance minister needed to be considered. The proceedings were eventually closed.

The US federal court's 'respectfully requests' to courts in Delhi — the Patiala House Court in Doval's case and the Dwarka and Saket courts in Goel's case — are, therefore, not without precedent.

US courts routinely serve legal documents on Indian companies, directors, executives and private citizens through the Hague Service Convention in cases involving contractual disputes, securities litigation, intellectual property and product liability. This has been standard practice since India joined the Convention in 2007.

India and the United States are both parties to the Convention on the Service Abroad of Judicial and Extrajudicial Documents. The treaty provides a mechanism for courts in one member state to serve legal documents in another. India has designated the Ministry of Law and Justice as its Central Authority for handling requests under the Convention.

It was after earlier attempts to serve the summons on the NSA and the former R&AW chief failed that US federal judge Katherine Polk Failla concluded that Indian procedural law and the Constitution permitted the transmission of the summons through courts in Delhi.