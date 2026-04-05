Uttar Pradesh: Akhilesh has his eye on her vote

Mamta Gautam makes a living working as domestic help. A Dalit farmer and activist, she also leads a movement to save her land from the clutches of the Adani Group. On 22 March, Mamta was one of 26 women to receive the Murti Devi–Malti Devi Samman at the Samajwadi Party headquarters in Lucknow. Named after Akhilesh Yadav’s mother and grandmother, the honorees were mainly from the backward, Dalit and minority (Pichhda–Dalit–Alpasankhyak or PDA) communities.

Sunaina Devi belongs to the Musahar community. Married off as a child, she could not go to school. Today, thanks to her effort, hundreds of children from the Musahar community have received schooling. Programme coordinator Vandana Mishra said, “Sunaina Devi’s path wasn’t easy. She was beaten and subjected to violence. Yet, she didn’t back down.” Women like Mamta and Sunaina don’t make mainstream headlines.

With women comprising half the population, Akhilesh knows just how crucial women’s votes are in the 403-seat UP Assembly elections of 2027 and has begun establishing women influencers and leaders. Party vice-president of Meerut district Sandeep Yadav says there is a plan to steadily increase the outreach by women leaders among women voters.

Veteran Samajwadi leader Uday Pratap Singh also spoke at the awards ceremony, recalling that early in his political career Mulayam Singh Yadav had gone to jail for the first time fighting for a Dalit woman. He also marked that most of the Murti Devi-Malti Devi awardees were from backward and Dalit communities.

The results of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections seem to have convinced Akhilesh Yadav that his social PDA coalition could turn the political tide in the 2027 UP Assembly elections. The message he wants to convey is this: when it comes to representation, he will go all out to create opportunities for women from backward and Dalit communities.