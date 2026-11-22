‘The BJP has little to show for its 10 years in power’
A conversation with Uttarakhand state Congress president Ganesh Godiyal
Uttarakhand state Congress president Ganesh Godiyal is dismissive of the large majority that the BJP enjoys in the Assembly (47 seats to the Congress’s 20). Anti-incumbency against the Pushkar Singh Dhami government, he claims, is strong, and infighting within the BJP intense. Dissatisfaction over paper leaks, youth unemployment and the chronic shortage of local jobs is high. Women’s safety, inflation, the cost of living, high maternal mortality and environmental concerns are top of mind.
The BJP government has been bragging about record footfalls on the Char Dham circuit, ban on the sale of land to outsiders and the UCC… But none of this, says Godiyal, is a ticket to a third consecutive term.
Alongside Pritam Singh and Harak Singh Rawat, Godiyal, a Brahmin, has been tasked with winning over Thakurs and Brahmins, who comprise 60 per cent of the state’s population. Assertive and articulate, Godiyal was state party president in 2021-22, and returned to the post in 2025. Excerpts from his conversation with Rashme Sehgal:
How hopeful are you about the Congress’s chances in the Assembly election?
The BJP has been in power for the last ten years but has little to show in terms of governance or accountability. Theirs is a story of unfulfilled promises. Crimes against women have risen sharply and women just don’t feel safe anymore. Unemployment levels have shot up and farmers, especially those living in the hills, have no sustainable means of livelihood. Deforestation has increased attacks by wild animals on these farming communities. Poor wildlife management has led to human-animal conflicts: thousands of cattle and 29 human lives were lost in 2025 alone.
Look at the increase in paper leaks. Over the last ten years, we have witnessed one leak after another. It is well known that ministers are often behind such leaks, and make money off them.
The recruitment exam for village panchayat development officer conducted by the Uttarakhand Subordinate Service Selection Commission was leaked. Even the paper for the Uttarakhand Public Service Commission for patwaris and lekhpals was leaked — forcing cancellation and sparking a statewide agitation. Paper leaks have occurred in engineering colleges as well. Government jobs are valued in the state but the BJP has destroyed what was meant to be a level playing field.
Do you think Uttarakhand sees more corruption today than ever before?
Undoubtedly. The liquor and sand mafias are all-powerful. Look at the extent of government land being sold fraudulently to builders. There are no checks in place. The public’s latest apprehension is that the drug mafia are moving into the state in a big way. Money is being made from transfer postings.
You mentioned crimes against women. Is the Ankita Bhandari murder case still resonating among the public and will it prove to be a rallying point?
Women want to work in a safe environment. Ankita was murdered because she refused to offer ‘special services’ to VIPs. In order to provide immunity to one of the prime suspects, the state has gone to the extent of appointing Dushyant Kumar Gautam the governor of Sikkim, even with a CBI probe ongoing.
Ankita’s parents went to Delhi to lodge their protests. Both Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi went to India Gate to express their support. The case has become a rallying point for self-respecting people.
The BJP has hit back with the accusations of an unwed mother (Jenny, a.k.a. Indira Dewri). Congress leader Harak Singh Rawat stands accused of siring an illegitimate son…
The BJP has brought this up to divert attention away from the Ankita Bhandari case.
For one, it is an old case which goes back to 2003 when Jenny first made the accusation. Rawat had refuted the allegation, resigned from the cabinet (he was a minister in the N.D. Tiwari government) and sought a CBI probe. The case was handed over to the CBI. He underwent a DNA test which showed that the child was not his. Reviving an old matter to discredit a Congress leader has failed.
Why is there an anti-Muslim campaign In Uttarakhand, given that they are a microscopic minority in the state?
To polarise the people. They want to disturb the communal harmony that has been the hallmark of this state. Take the example of Garhwal, where Muslims have lived for generations. We believe in providing equal opportunities across all communities and castes. We do not believe in targeting any community to gain votes.
The BJP keeps talking about how the state has been overrun by ghuspaitiyas…
The BJP has been in power at the Centre for the past 12 years, and ruled Uttarakhand for the past 10 years. If they believe there has been a demographic change, why don’t they provide statistics: how many people have entered, what are their names and addresses, and other details? This is being done deliberately to create a false sense of fear among voters.
The SIR exercise saw the large-scale deletion of names in the state. What’s your take on that?
More than eight lakh people were deleted from Uttarakhand’s electoral rolls during the month-long special intensive revision (SIR). They have now been told they can apply for inclusion ahead of the 2027 Assembly elections, with the special summary revision (SSR) giving eligible voters another opportunity to register their names. They have to submit their claims and objections by 11 December. Those affected can fill out Form 6 (to add their names to the electoral roll) or Form 7 (if they wish to request the deletion of a name).
In some cases, people living in the border areas adjacent to Uttar Pradesh did have their names registered in both states. But such a large number of deletions is improbable.
We have posted our own local people at every booth in the hills to ensure that those whose names were wrongly deleted get reinstated. Some names are now back; the final list will be released on 4 January. Only then will we know whose names have been included and how many names have been excluded.
Is there a great deal of infighting among Congress leaders?
That is another myth propagated by the BJP. They face much more infighting than us.
True, but during elections they present a united front…
We, too, are united in wanting the BJP to lose. I have always believed in giving space to our leaders whether they be Harish Rawat, Pritam Singh, Karan Mahara or others.