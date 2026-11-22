Uttarakhand state Congress president Ganesh Godiyal is dismissive of the large majority that the BJP enjoys in the Assembly (47 seats to the Congress’s 20). Anti-incumbency against the Pushkar Singh Dhami government, he claims, is strong, and infighting within the BJP intense. Dissatisfaction over paper leaks, youth unemployment and the chronic shortage of local jobs is high. Women’s safety, inflation, the cost of living, high maternal mortality and environmental concerns are top of mind.

The BJP government has been bragging about record footfalls on the Char Dham circuit, ban on the sale of land to outsiders and the UCC… But none of this, says Godiyal, is a ticket to a third consecutive term.

Alongside Pritam Singh and Harak Singh Rawat, Godiyal, a Brahmin, has been tasked with winning over Thakurs and Brahmins, who comprise 60 per cent of the state’s population. Assertive and articulate, Godiyal was state party president in 2021-22, and returned to the post in 2025. Excerpts from his conversation with Rashme Sehgal:

How hopeful are you about the Congress’s chances in the Assembly election?

The BJP has been in power for the last ten years but has little to show in terms of governance or accountability. Theirs is a story of unfulfilled promises. Crimes against women have risen sharply and women just don’t feel safe anymore. Unemployment levels have shot up and farmers, especially those living in the hills, have no sustainable means of livelihood. Deforestation has increased attacks by wild animals on these farming communities. Poor wildlife management has led to human-animal conflicts: thousands of cattle and 29 human lives were lost in 2025 alone.