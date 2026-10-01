Venugopal seeks LS speaker Birla’s intervention over FCRA Bill scrutiny

The Congress MP also called for members to have a full opportunity to examine each clause. The Bill should not come before the House until the committee has completed a substantive and comprehensive review, he said.

Introduced in the Lok Sabha on 25 March, the Bill was referred to a 31-member JPC on 12 August following opposition objections.

Venugopal said its provisions had raised concerns among NGOs and minority institutions, including schools, hospitals, orphanages and charitable organisations. He described these bodies as an important part of India’s local development and welfare network, serving communities across faiths.

Among the provisions he questioned were proposals to extend restrictions on foreign contributions to “any person” and to transfer an organisation’s funds and assets to a government-designated authority if its registration is cancelled or not renewed.

He argued that these measures had created uncertainty among affected institutions. He also claimed that the use of the FCRA in recent years had resulted in thousands of licence cancellations, disrupting support for healthcare, education and livelihoods.