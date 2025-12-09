Wangchuk’s wife highlights parliamentary praise, questions delays in SC hearing on activist’s detention

Gitanjali J. Angmo, wife of jailed climate activist Sonam Wangchuk, on Monday said that the HIAL (Himalayan Institute of Alternatives), Ladakh — which she co-founded with Wangchuk — had been recognised by a parliamentary panel as a model institution for higher education, even as the Supreme Court deferred hearing her challenge to his detention under the National Security Act (NSA).

In a post on X, Angmo said the Parliamentary Standing Committee on Education, a bipartisan group of 31 MPs that reviews the functioning of the Ministry of Education, had included HIAL and SECMOL (Students’ Educational and Cultural Movement of Ladakh) in its latest report.

The committee, chaired by Congress leader Digvijaya Singh, visited Ladakh in July and spent half a day assessing the institutions’ work.

Presenting its report in Parliament, the panel noted HIAL’s contributions to community engagement, experiential learning and the strengthening of Indian Knowledge Systems.

It recommended that the University Grants Commission not only grant recognition to HIAL but also study it as an exemplar of National Education Policy implementation.