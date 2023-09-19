Was the New Delhi G20 joint communique a diplomatic success for India?

When the G20 summit wrapping up on 10 September, host India was able to notch a diplomatic victory as the world leaders gathered in New Delhi reached consensus on a joint declaration, despite previous concerns over addressing Russia's war in Ukraine.

In the months leading up to the summit, Indian diplomats worked hundreds of hours on several drafts to find common ground on the wording regarding Ukraine, with Russia and China especially raising several objections.

The final joint declaration touched on the war, but avoided specifically condemning Russia and categorised the 'human suffering and negative added impacts' of the war in an economic context, 'with regard to global food and energy security, supply chains, macro-financial stability, inflation and growth'.

The declaration called on all states to 'uphold principles of international law… including territorial integrity'. It also 'welcomed… relevant and constructive initiatives' to 'support a durable peace' in Ukraine.

The statement added that there were 'different assessments of the situation'.