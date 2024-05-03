We persuaded Rahul to go to Raebareli as his family represented it: Kharge

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Friday said Rahul Gandhi was persuaded to contest Lok Sabha polls from Raebareli as several members of his family had represented the seat in the past.

Gandhi filed his papers from Raebareli barely an hour before nominations closed for the Lok Sabha seat on Friday. It has been held by his mother Sonia Gandhi for the past two decades. Gandhi is contesting from Kerala's Wayanad as well, from where he is sitting MP.

"Our leader Sonia Gandhi has been elected to the Rajya Sabha, so we requested Rahul Gandhi, since Raebareli has been an old constituency which served as the seat of Rajiv Gandhi, Firoz Gandhi and several of his family members," Kharge told reporters.

"He was at Shivamogga. So last night, we held a discussion and finally we filed the nomination. I also went there. There is no question of fear," the Congress president added.

Kharge's comments came after Prime Minister Narendra Modi took a swipe at Rahul Gandhi, saying he decided to contest from Raebareli because he knew he would lose in Wayanad. Asked about Modi's statement over Gandhi's nomination from Raebareli, Kharge said such a statement does not suit a prime minister.

"By making such cheap statements, he reduces the dignity of a prime minister. Even Indira Gandhi contested from another seat like Chikmagalur and Medak... Ask him (Modi) why he went there (Varanasi) after leaving Gandhinagar," Kharge added.