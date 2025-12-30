West Bengal: Shah vs Mamata, 180 km and 30 minutes apart

Distance: 180 kilometres. Time gap: 30 minutes. That was all it took on Tuesday for Union home minister Amit Shah and West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee to trade attacks and counterattacks, making it abundantly clear that the countdown to the 2026 Assembly elections has begun well before the calendar turns.

Shah fired the opening salvo at a press conference at the BJP’s Salt Lake office, listing five familiar charges against the Trinamool Congress government. Barely half-an-hour after he finished, Banerjee responded — point by point — from a rally stage at Barjora in Bankura, almost as if she had been waiting for her cue.

Adding a flourish to her rebuttal, she warned that Shah had been able to step out of his Kolkata hotel only because her party the Trinamool Congress (TMC) practises “politics of courtesy”. Otherwise, she said, “he wouldn’t have been able to take even one step”, and would have had to remain “confined to Tal Kutir”. Shah, notably, is staying at a hotel near Eco Park in New Town during this visit.

Shah argued that infiltration through West Bengal’s borders was not merely a state issue but a national security concern, urging voters to bring in a “strong government” that would stop it completely.

Mamata shot back with a series of rhetorical questions. “Is infiltration only this state’s problem?” she asked, invoking Kashmir, the Pahalgam incident, and even the blast near Delhi’s Red Fort. Citing RTI data accessed by TMC MP Saket Gokhale, she noted that of the 140 crore Aadhaar cards issued nationwide, only 11,000 were flagged as infiltrators. “The number is so negligible,” she said.