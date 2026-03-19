Bengal nominations trigger infighting across parties, TMC worst hit

West Bengal’s political temperature spiked this week as major parties unveiled their candidate lists for the upcoming Assembly elections, triggering protests, resignations and visible factional strain — most sharply within the ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC).

The TMC’s 17 March list, which dropped 74 sitting MLAs, set off immediate backlash across districts. Party insiders see the overhaul as part of national general-secretary Abhishek Banerjee’s attempt to consolidate his own team — a move that has unsettled veterans and grassroots workers alike.

From south to north, resentment simmered as long-serving leaders were replaced by newcomers and, in some cases, celebrity faces. In Bhangar, former MLA Arabul Islam openly rebelled, saying infighting was now “a reality across the state”. Alleging that the list was effectively shaped by Abhishek Banerjee, he resigned and joined the ISF. Clashes were reported in constituencies such as Bhatar and Galsi, where denied aspirants mobilised supporters in protest.

Hooghly witnessed some of the sharpest reactions, with six MLAs dropped, including Asit Majumder. Dissident leaders, emerging from late-night meetings, warned the party could pay a price for favouring perceived “Kolkata loyalists”. Rival groups vandalised party offices in Arambagh, mirroring unrest elsewhere.

In North 24 Parganas, protests broke out in Amdanga after three-term MLA Rafiqur Rahaman was denied renomination. Calling the decision a “slap” after 15 years of service, he warned of deepening factional divides. Demonstrations spilled into Barasat and Madhyamgram, highlighting tensions between municipal and rural units.