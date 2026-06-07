Opposition, on the streets and in the House

After a staggering defeat at the hands of the BJP–ECI in the recently concluded state assembly elections, Mamata Banerjee’s Trinamool Congress, which lorded over West Bengal for 15 years, is bleeding. So heavily that political observers are wondering whether it’ll live to fight another election.

The party has begun to cannibalise itself, albeit with some help from the cash-and-investigative-agencies-rich BJP. A big breakaway faction of the party, led by an expelled leader, has been anointed as ‘the real TMC’ in the state Assembly, and it looks like the ruling BJP will face no real challenge in the House.

The streets, though, present a different picture: the first stirrings of life in a down-and-out Left; and something akin to a revival of the Congress that was last in power five decades ago, between 1972 and 1977. The current churn in the Opposition space in West Bengal has all the ingredients of a textbook case study. We conclude our two-part series.

It’s like an e-bomb was dropped on Bengal. The distribution of seats in the new House makes it look like a near rout (BJP: 207, AITC: 80), but it’s worth remembering that the TMC still polled 41 per cent of the vote (against the BJP’s 46 per cent). The psychological impact of the defeat and the witch-hunt that followed in its wake is far greater. In Kolkata’s famous addas, the discussion is no longer whether the TMC can recover but whether it will survive.

Distrust and dejection were apparent when only 20 of 80 newly elected TMC legislators turned up at a meeting convened by LoP-designate Sobhandeb Chattopadhyay on 31 May. On 3 June, the party split as 58 rebel MLAs seized control of its legislative wing and named expelled legislator Ritabrata Banerjee as their leader. Almost on cue, speaker Rathindra Bose granted the faction legitimacy as the real TMC, lending credence to doubts that they were ‘sponsored’ by the BJP, which will no doubt want a pliant Opposition.