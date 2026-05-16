Bengal: Midnight FIR against Abhishek sparks TMC charge of ‘vendetta politics’

The political battle in West Bengal has intensified after an FIR was lodged against Abhishek Banerjee, all-India general-secretary of the Trinamool Congress (TMC) and MP from Diamond Harbour, triggering allegations of “vendetta politics” from the party.

TMC leaders alleged that the case reflected a wider attempt by the new BJP government in Bengal to target opposition voices through criminal cases, cybercrime complaints and police action after the bitterly contested April Assembly elections.

The FIR was registered at the Bidhannagar North cyber crime police station following a complaint by Rajib Sarkar, allegedly a BJP worker, who accused Banerjee of making provocative speeches during the election campaign.

According to police sources, the FIR alleges that Banerjee made inflammatory remarks against then opposition leaders, including Union home minister Amit Shah, and delivered speeches capable of disturbing public order. The complaint also referred to comments regarding DJ music during campaigning.

Police registered the case under Sections 192, 196, 351(2) and 353(1)(c) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), along with Sections 123(2) and 125 of the Representation of the People Act. Some of the offences are non-bailable.

Though the FIR was officially registered on 15 May at midnight, the complaint had reportedly been submitted on 5 May, a day after the election results were announced. The complainant alleged that speeches delivered by Banerjee between March and May at rallies in Maheshtala, Arambagh, Haringhata and Nandigram promoted hostility and political unrest.

TMC leaders questioned the timing of the FIR, noting that it came a day after Banerjee launched a fierce public attack on the BJP and accused the Centre of allowing post-poll violence and electoral manipulation in Bengal.

In a strongly worded post on X, Banerjee alleged that TMC counting agents had been forcibly removed from counting centres in more than 100 constituencies and claimed that Central agencies and officials had compromised the democratic process.