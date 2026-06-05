Bengal ministers still await portfolios as questions grow over who's running govt

What is holding West Bengal chief minister Suvendu Adhikari back from allocating portfolios to his ministers?

That question is being asked with increasing frequency in political circles as West Bengal enters its fourth day with a fully expanded cabinet but no clarity on who is responsible for what.

Adhikari, who was sworn in on 9 May along with five ministers, expanded his ministry substantially on 1 June by inducting 35 more ministers. Yet four days later, portfolios have still not been allocated.

Under the Constitution, assigning departments is the chief minister's prerogative. The delay has therefore triggered speculation over whether Adhikari is struggling to balance competing interests within the BJP, facing pressure from ministers seeking influential departments, or awaiting guidance from New Delhi, the RSS (Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh), or the party's national leadership.

In the meantime, governance appears to be functioning in a peculiar state of suspension. Major announcements continue to come directly from the chief minister's office. A steady stream of government notifications is also being issued. What remains unclear, however, is whether these decisions are being deliberated by the cabinet, discussed within ministries, or simply being pushed through administrative channels while ministers wait for actual responsibilities.

The controversy surrounding the Bengali film industry's technicians is one example of that uncertainty.

Thousands of technicians gathered in Tollygunge on Thursday, 4 June to protest a proposal to dissolve 26 technicians' guilds and replace them with four umbrella bodies.