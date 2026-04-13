West Bengal: NIA arrests 2 Cong leaders in Malda case; helipad row over Rahul visit

The Congress in West Bengal on Monday alleged political targeting after the National Investigation Agency (NIA) arrested two local leaders in connection with the Mothabari incident, even as a controversy broke out over the dismantling of a helipad ahead of Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi’s rally in Raiganj.

The NIA on Sunday arrested Shahdat Hossain and Asif Sheikh, both Congress leaders from Malda, citing inconsistencies in their statements. Earlier, the agency had arrested Indian Secular Front leader Golam Rabbani. The agency also questioned Sayem Chowdhury, the Congress candidate from the Mothabari Assembly constituency, on Monday before releasing him.

The arrests relate to the 1 April incident in Mothabari, Malda, where judicial officers were allegedly confined while carrying out duties linked to the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls. Acting on Suo Motu WP (Civil) No. 3/2026, the Supreme Court directed the NIA to investigate the matter.

The agency has registered 12 FIRs in the CBI Special Court in Kolkata, invoking provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita including attempted murder, wrongful confinement, unlawful assembly, assault on public servants, obstruction of official duties, criminal intimidation and vandalism. NIA sources said more than 50 people are currently in custody and further interrogation is underway.

Congress leaders questioned the timing of the arrests, coming just ahead of Rahul Gandhi’s scheduled rallies in Malda and Raiganj.

A senior Congress leader said: “So many days have passed, but the NIA has found time only now to interrogate our candidate and arrest two of our workers. This is a joint conspiracy by the BJP and the TMC as they know that our principal opponent at the Centre is the BJP, while we are taking on the TMC in Bengal.”

He also questioned why Trinamool Congress leader Sabina Yasmin had not been interrogated, claiming she had held a meeting near the site on the day of the incident.