West Bengal: NIA arrests 2 Cong leaders in Malda case; helipad row over Rahul visit
Congress questions timing of NIA action as helipad dispute surfaces before Rahul Gandhi’s Malda, Raiganj rallies
The Congress in West Bengal on Monday alleged political targeting after the National Investigation Agency (NIA) arrested two local leaders in connection with the Mothabari incident, even as a controversy broke out over the dismantling of a helipad ahead of Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi’s rally in Raiganj.
The NIA on Sunday arrested Shahdat Hossain and Asif Sheikh, both Congress leaders from Malda, citing inconsistencies in their statements. Earlier, the agency had arrested Indian Secular Front leader Golam Rabbani. The agency also questioned Sayem Chowdhury, the Congress candidate from the Mothabari Assembly constituency, on Monday before releasing him.
The arrests relate to the 1 April incident in Mothabari, Malda, where judicial officers were allegedly confined while carrying out duties linked to the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls. Acting on Suo Motu WP (Civil) No. 3/2026, the Supreme Court directed the NIA to investigate the matter.
The agency has registered 12 FIRs in the CBI Special Court in Kolkata, invoking provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita including attempted murder, wrongful confinement, unlawful assembly, assault on public servants, obstruction of official duties, criminal intimidation and vandalism. NIA sources said more than 50 people are currently in custody and further interrogation is underway.
Congress leaders questioned the timing of the arrests, coming just ahead of Rahul Gandhi’s scheduled rallies in Malda and Raiganj.
A senior Congress leader said: “So many days have passed, but the NIA has found time only now to interrogate our candidate and arrest two of our workers. This is a joint conspiracy by the BJP and the TMC as they know that our principal opponent at the Centre is the BJP, while we are taking on the TMC in Bengal.”
He also questioned why Trinamool Congress leader Sabina Yasmin had not been interrogated, claiming she had held a meeting near the site on the day of the incident.
Former Youth Congress president Amitava Chakraborty said the agency had the authority to investigate, but alleged selective action. “The NIA has every right to interrogate our candidate, but the question is the timing. The BJP knows that voters in Mothabari are turning towards the Congress and is trying to stop that by any means. It is increasingly evident that agencies like the NIA are being used to harass Opposition leaders,” he said.
Meanwhile, a separate political row erupted in Raiganj after a temporary helipad at the Stadium Ground, where Rahul Gandhi is scheduled to address a rally on Tuesday, was found dismantled on Monday morning.
Chief minister Mamata Banerjee had addressed a Trinamool Congress rally at the same venue on 3 April, when a helipad had been constructed there. The district administration subsequently took control of the ground.
Tushar Guha, general-secretary of North Dinajpur district Congress, alleged that the helipad had been dismantled despite permission from the Election Commission. “Although the Election Commission had granted us permission to utilise the helipad, the Trinamool has dismantled it,” he said.
Raiganj town Trinamool president Shivshankar Roy Chowdhury denied the allegation. “The Congress itself dismantled the helipad and is now engaging in the politics of falsehood by blaming Trinamool,” he said.
Amitava Chakraborty, who was in Raiganj overseeing preparations, accused the ruling party of intimidation. “This is the land of Priyoranjan Dasmunshi. TMC workers who damaged the helipad are nervous as Congress is gaining ground here. Despite such tactics, the Congress will perform strongly in Bengal in 2026,” he said.
Rahul Gandhi is also scheduled to address a public meeting at Kalambagan Ground in Chanchal, marking his first visit to Malda in seven years. He is expected to campaign for party candidates Mausam Noor (Malatipur), Asif Mehboob (Chanchal), Mostaque Alam (Harishchandrapur) and Mottakin Alam (Ratua), and hold a meeting in Sujapur, associated with late Congress leader A.B.A. Ghani Khan Choudhury.
Indra Narayan Majumdar, Malda district Congress general-secretary, said the party expected a large turnout, adding that Gandhi retains a strong connect with the region.
The developments come as the Congress contests the West Bengal elections without an alliance with the Left, seeking to regain lost ground in Malda, once considered a party stronghold.
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