What explains the delay in banning betting apps?

Aap chronology samajhiye. On Sunday, 5 November, the Union government banned 21 betting apps including the Mahadev app, following a request from the Enforcement Directorate (ED).

On the same day, the resourceful official handle of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) released a video "confession" by one Shubham Soni of Dubai, who alleged that he had moved to Dubai in 2020 after being advised to do so by Chhattisgarh chief minister Bhupesh Baghel. More damning was his admission that he had paid the CM a sum of Rs 508 crore so far.

The remarkable video confession by an awkward-looking Soni has him saying petulantly that while he had set up the Mahadev app, it was not fair that two others, Ravi Uppal and Saurav Chandrakar, had become more famous! He also says he met Uppal and Chandrakar, both of them from Bhilai, in Dubai for the first time, and claimed that they were engaged in construction. The incoherent confession also has him saying he had appointed the two as his assistants.