When a client comes calling

With the West looking at India as a coveted customer, the US and its allies have been emphatically courting India’s prime minister to ostensibly enlist India as a counterweight to China in the Asia–Pacific. This idea has been widely rubbished, as many believe the West finds it more opportune to sell arms to India while raising the bogey of Chinese belligerence.

They feel that India, under the Modi government, is increasingly coveted as a lucrative client as it is the world’s largest arms importer, with an 11 per cent share of total global arms imports, as cited by Stockholm International Peace Research Institute (SIPRI).

In all likelihood, Western leaders are mindful of the fact that India is not in a position to counterbalance China’s rising profile in the Indo-Pacific, with the prime minister avoiding raising with Chinese president Xi Jinping the issue of the People’s Liberation Army (PLA) troops continuing to occupy vast tracts of Indian territory and building expansive infrastructure there, after overrunning the border Union territory of Ladakh in May 2020.

The Modi regime is seen to lack a coherent strategy against Chinese belligerence, as it also appears unable, or unwilling, to counter further Chinese cross-border transgressions in the other border states of Arunachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand and Sikkim.