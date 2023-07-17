What gifts PM Modi lavished on France's leaders

Modi has taken several foreign trips in the recent past, which the government claims has "enhanced understanding of India's perspectives on regional and global issues among foreign partners at the highest level". However, what remains undocumented in the official statements that have been shared is how much of the taxpayers' money has been spent on these trips.

In December last year, CPI(M) MP Elamaram Kareem filed an RTI seeking the details of the total expenditures incurred by the PM's foreign visits in the last five years.

In response, the Union minister of state for external affairs and parliamentary affairs V. Muraleedharan revealed the tally for some of Modi's foreign visits in 2022. For instance, the visit to Indonesia for the G20 Summit of November 14–15 cost India over Rs 32 lakh; the Japan visit of September 26–28 cost almost Rs 24 lakh; and the visits to Europe earlier that year cost Rs 2.15 crore.

However, no official data has been published on the government's website with budgetary details of Modi's foreign diplomatic visits since 2021. The last published tally is from 13–15 November 2019 for the pre-pandemic Brazil trip .

With inputs from Kushan Niyogi