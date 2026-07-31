'Who parked truck with stones outside Youth Congress office?'

The Indian Youth Congress (IYC) on Friday, 31 July intensified its attack on the Centre over the 20 July 'Sansad Chalo' march in Delhi, alleging that a truck laden with stones parked near the protest route and later outside its office raised serious questions about police conduct and the government's handling of the demonstration.

At a press conference at the AICC office, IYC leaders demanded an explanation for the truck's presence, questioned what they described as contradictions in the official account and renewed their demand for Union home minister Amit Shah's resignation over the police action against students.

IYC president Uday Bhanu Chib alleged that the dumpster was first spotted near Jantar Mantar early on 20 July before being moved outside the IYC office near Parliament, where he claimed it remained until 25 July. "The question is, on the day of the Parliament March, how was that truck parked there, and on whose orders was this done?" Chib asked.

Describing the episode as a "major security lapse", he questioned the purpose of parking a truck allegedly loaded with stones outside the office of an Opposition party's youth wing. "With what intent was the truck filled with stones parked in front of the IYC office? Did the government want those stones to be used during the protest so that it could then carry out a major crackdown?" he alleged.