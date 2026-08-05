Why BJP should be worried about bypoll losses in Bankipur and Datia

While it certainly appears far-fetched to see the 3 August results as a ‘beginning of the end’ of the BJP, they do signal undercurrents which should worry the party. They seem to be an early warning to both the BJP and the Opposition on the shifting patterns on the ground. They are also another warning that voters cannot be taken for granted.

The results are a signal to the Opposition that the invincible electoral machine of the BJP is not so invincible after all. The psychological boost the results may provide to the opposition is hard to measure; and the actual impact will undoubtedly depend on the lessons the opposition draws, now that they know the depths of disappointment and dissatisfaction that prevails even among the committed voters of the BJP.

These results have shown the cracks in the BJP, and also that the party does not look as cohesive and united as before.

Since the Lok Sabha elections in 2024, as many as 10 assembly bye-elections have been held. The BJP has won five of them, all in BJP-ruled states like Gujarat, Maharashtra, Tripura and Nagaland. The BJP lost two of these bye-elections in Congress-ruled Karnataka and did not field any candidate in the Baramati bye-election in support of Sunetra Pawar of NCP (Ajit Pawar), an NDA constituent.

The Congress had won the two byelections in Karnataka where it is in power. These results were not surprising because ruling parties have traditionally won the bye-elections.

That is why the significance of the BJP losing the bye-elections in Datia and Bankipur, both in BJP-ruled states of Madhya Pradesh and Bihar respectively cannot be underplayed. The blow to the BJP in Bankipur is severe because the party for the first time in history has a Chief Minister of its own in the state.