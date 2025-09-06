Why is NDA’s VP nominee C.P. Radhakrishnan in 'purdah'? Where is he?

Where is C.P. Radhakrishnan, the NDA’s nominee for the vice-president’s post? With the election due on Tuesday, 9 September, he appears to have gone into ‘purdah’. If he has given interviews to newspapers or TV channels, it is not widely known.

Even in Tamil Nadu, the state he hails from and was the BJP president between 2004 and 2007, there has been little or no buzz about CPR. Journalists in Chennai cannot recall seeing an interview or a photograph and do not seem sure that he has even visited the state after filing his nomination.

This is in sharp contrast with the INDIA bloc’s nominee, Justice B. Sudershan Reddy, the retired Supreme Court judge. Although older than CPR, Justice Reddy has been travelling to states, meeting legislators, addressing the media and giving interviews. He has reached out to the MPs belonging to the NDA, sought a debate with the NDA nominee and has shared his opinion on several issues facing the nation. He even called on Y.S. Jagan Reddy, the former Andhra chief minister, who told him that he had already pledged his support to the NDA candidate.

He also addressed the media in Hyderabad. "My rival is not visible. He does not speak. It is not known where is he, what is he doing," he said. The former Supreme Court judge clarified that his intention is not to speak lowly about the rival, that he was rather looking for a healthy conversation with him. "Every day I am speaking to the media…a healthy conversation would have taken place if he (Radhakrishnan) had also spoken," the former Justice said.